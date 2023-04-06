Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has seen a -4.54% decrease in the past week, with a -12.62% drop in the past month, and a 5.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for ESTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.11% for ESTC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ESTC is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ESTC is $69.29, which is $16.98 above the current market price. The public float for ESTC is 78.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.56% of that float. The average trading volume for ESTC on April 06, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

ESTC) stock’s latest price update

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.59 compared to its previous closing price of 56.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $80 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTC reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for ESTC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ESTC, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

ESTC Trading at -8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.59. In addition, Elastic N.V. saw 4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Kulkarni Ashutosh, who sale 12,098 shares at the price of $58.28 back on Mar 09. After this action, Kulkarni Ashutosh now owns 343,037 shares of Elastic N.V., valued at $705,088 using the latest closing price.

Moorjani Janesh, the CFO & COO of Elastic N.V., sale 3,956 shares at $58.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Moorjani Janesh is holding 178,235 shares at $230,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.25 for the present operating margin

+65.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V. stands at -23.64. The total capital return value is set at -22.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.75. Equity return is now at value -64.30, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V. (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 143.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.85. Total debt to assets is 36.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.