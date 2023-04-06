DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has gone down by -0.66% for the week, with a -1.08% drop in the past month and a -0.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.18% for DD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for DD stock, with a simple moving average of 9.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) is 34.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DD is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is $85.12, which is $15.0 above the current market price. The public float for DD is 453.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On April 06, 2023, DD’s average trading volume was 3.19M shares.

DD) stock’s latest price update

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 70.22. However, the company has experienced a -0.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/08/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $80 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DD, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

DD Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.67. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc. saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from JOHNSON KRISTINA M, who sale 450 shares at the price of $74.55 back on Feb 17. After this action, JOHNSON KRISTINA M now owns 3,115 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc., valued at $33,548 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Director of DuPont de Nemours Inc., sale 376 shares at $74.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 10,773 shares at $28,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), the company’s capital structure generated 31.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.23. Total debt to assets is 20.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.