Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 141.65. However, the company has seen a 7.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is 5.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FANG is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FANG is 175.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On April 06, 2023, FANG’s average trading volume was 2.47M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG’s stock has seen a 7.67% increase for the week, with a 0.17% rise in the past month and a 11.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for Diamondback Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.45% for FANG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $181 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $211. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Buy” to FANG, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

FANG Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.86. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Zmigrosky Matt, who sale 2,012 shares at the price of $136.96 back on Dec 21. After this action, Zmigrosky Matt now owns 23,623 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $275,562 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President & CFO of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 61,334 shares at $960,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.