Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.03. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is 77.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DNN is 1.85.

The public float for DNN is 810.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On April 06, 2023, DNN’s average trading volume was 5.34M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN’s stock has seen a -3.81% decrease for the week, with a -13.68% drop in the past month and a -10.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.27% for DNN stock, with a simple moving average of -15.26% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at -17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0367. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -12.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 64.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.