CubeSmart (CUBE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 47.54. However, the company has experienced a 2.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Right Now?

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUBE is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CUBE is $51.45, which is $4.57 above the current price. The public float for CUBE is 223.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUBE on April 06, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

CUBE’s Market Performance

The stock of CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen a 2.88% increase in the past week, with a -1.27% drop in the past month, and a 20.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for CUBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.76% for CUBE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBE reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for CUBE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CUBE, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CUBE Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.03. In addition, CubeSmart saw 16.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $48.33 back on Mar 03. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $918,270 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +28.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 110.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.40. Total debt to assets is 49.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.