Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.86.

The public float for CPG is 545.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CPG was 6.32M shares.

CPG) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 7.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPG’s Market Performance

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has seen a 9.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.91% gain in the past month and a 16.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for CPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.05% for CPG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.61% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at 8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG rose by +9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.65. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at +37.15. The total capital return value is set at 25.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.17. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 16.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.