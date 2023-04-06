Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for CLM is 217.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLM on April 06, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

CLM) stock’s latest price update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 7.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLM’s Market Performance

CLM’s stock has risen by 1.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.73% and a quarterly rise of 1.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.95% for CLM stock, with a simple moving average of -8.83% for the last 200 days.

CLM Trading at -1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLM rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. saw 6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.