Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has gone up by 1.89% for the week, with a 6.81% rise in the past month and a -0.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for CAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.09% for CAG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is above average at 27.05x. The 36-month beta value for CAG is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CAG is $41.50, which is $2.87 above than the current price. The public float for CAG is 471.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume of CAG on April 06, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

CAG) stock’s latest price update

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG)’s stock price has increased by 1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 37.58. however, the company has experienced a 1.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 13 hours ago that Conagra Earnings, Sales Climb as Food Prices Rise

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $35 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAG reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for CAG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to CAG, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

CAG Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.53. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw -1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from Wise Robert G, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Jan 06. After this action, Wise Robert G now owns 22,717 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $2,045,000 using the latest closing price.

Bartell Carey, the EVP, GC and Corp. Secretary of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 6,408 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Bartell Carey is holding 0 shares at $221,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.