Compass Inc. (COMP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COMP is $4.63, which is $1.45 above than the current price. The public float for COMP is 406.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume of COMP on April 06, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

COMP) stock’s latest price update

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 3.14. However, the company has experienced a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 17 min ago that Stocks Slip Ahead of March Jobs Report

COMP’s Market Performance

Compass Inc. (COMP) has seen a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.52% decline in the past month and a 29.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.45% for COMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for COMP stock, with a simple moving average of -4.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMP reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for COMP stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to COMP, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

COMP Trading at -12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Compass Inc. saw 32.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Wilkie Danielle J., who sale 1,116 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Dec 05. After this action, Wilkie Danielle J. now owns 604 shares of Compass Inc., valued at $2,980 using the latest closing price.

Wilkie Danielle J., the President, Customer Success of Compass Inc., sale 6,464 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Wilkie Danielle J. is holding 604 shares at $13,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.62 for the present operating margin

+10.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc. stands at -10.00. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -88.80, with -36.70 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc. (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.60. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Compass Inc. (COMP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.