Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN)’s stock price has increased by 2.54 compared to its previous closing price of 31.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) is above average at 6.40x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) is $37.56, which is $5.94 above the current market price. The public float for CWEN is 81.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CWEN on April 06, 2023 was 756.71K shares.

CWEN’s Market Performance

CWEN’s stock has seen a 2.31% increase for the week, with a 2.08% rise in the past month and a -0.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Clearway Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.58% for CWEN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWEN

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWEN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CWEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CWEN, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

CWEN Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.56. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc. saw 0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of Clearway Energy Inc., valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Global Infrastructure Investor, the Director of Clearway Energy Inc., purchase 71,980 shares at $31.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Global Infrastructure Investor is holding 172,601 shares at $2,242,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.76 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc. stands at +37.62. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26.

Based on Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 329.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 59.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.