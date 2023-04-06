CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock Faces 7.23% Weekly Volatility

The stock of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has gone down by -7.78% for the week, with a 4.62% rise in the past month and a 13.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.47% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of -24.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.33.

The public float for CLSK is 40.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLSK on April 06, 2023 was 4.41M shares.

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has decreased by -6.04 compared to its previous closing price of 2.65. but the company has seen a -7.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSK reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

CLSK Trading at -12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.