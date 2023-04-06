Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY)’s stock price has increased by 33.69 compared to its previous closing price of 2.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CETY is 0.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CETY on April 06, 2023 was 57.65K shares.

CETY’s Market Performance

The stock of Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) has seen a -6.17% decrease in the past week, with a -31.99% drop in the past month, and a -12.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.33% for CETY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.32% for CETY stock, with a simple moving average of 21.44% for the last 200 days.

CETY Trading at -29.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.08%, as shares sank -35.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETY fell by -11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Clean Energy Technologies Inc. saw 11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.94 for the present operating margin

+44.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Technologies Inc. stands at +22.88. Equity return is now at value 219.30, with -19.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.