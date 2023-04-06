Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is above average at 53.43x. The 36-month beta value for CHD is also noteworthy at 0.46.

The public float for CHD is 243.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of CHD on April 06, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CHD) stock’s latest price update

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD)’s stock price has increased by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 88.83. However, the company has experienced a 3.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/30/21 that Supply-Chain Crisis Has Companies Asking if They Should Still Advertise

CHD’s Market Performance

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has seen a 3.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.22% gain in the past month and a 8.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for CHD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.62% for CHD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHD, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

CHD Trading at 6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.05. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamu, who sale 17,544 shares at the price of $84.00 back on Mar 10. After this action, Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamu now owns 33,835 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $1,473,696 using the latest closing price.

Wood Paul Richard, the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 48,262 shares at $83.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Wood Paul Richard is holding 120 shares at $4,023,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.