China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is $45.00, The public float for CPHI is 2.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPHI on April 06, 2023 was 150.89K shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. but the company has seen a -9.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPHI’s Market Performance

CPHI’s stock has fallen by -9.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -42.85% and a quarterly drop of -64.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.97% for China Pharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.39% for CPHI stock, with a simple moving average of -75.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -53.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.83%, as shares sank -41.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4059. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -64.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.67 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -35.26. The total capital return value is set at -16.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.62.

Based on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), the company’s capital structure generated 207.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.48. Total debt to assets is 55.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.