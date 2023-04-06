Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Stock Sees a-1.46 Decrease

In the past week, CHGG stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -5.33% and a quarterly plunge of -36.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Chegg Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for CHGG stock, with a simple moving average of -24.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) is 8.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHGG is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is $20.09, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for CHGG is 122.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.66% of that float. On April 06, 2023, CHGG’s average trading volume was 3.00M shares.

CHGG) stock’s latest price update

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 16.41. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that Chegg Earnings Topped Estimates. Why Its Stock Dropped 24%.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHGG reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for CHGG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

CHGG Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.02. In addition, Chegg Inc. saw -36.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 7,007 shares at the price of $16.10 back on Mar 15. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 235,626 shares of Chegg Inc., valued at $112,801 using the latest closing price.

Lem Esther, the CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER of Chegg Inc., sale 5,700 shares at $16.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Lem Esther is holding 171,300 shares at $96,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.