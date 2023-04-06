CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has gone down by -2.42% for the week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month and a 19.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.70% for CX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 21.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CX is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CX is $6.58, which is $1.22 above the current price. The public float for CX is 461.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CX on April 06, 2023 was 6.65M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 5.40. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $4.90 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

CX Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 29.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.