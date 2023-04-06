Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for GOEV is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOEV is $3.91, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for GOEV is 381.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.79% of that float. The average trading volume for GOEV on April 06, 2023 was 21.82M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)’s stock price has decreased by -7.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/14/22 that Canoo Stock Is Jumping Again on Hope for Government Deal

GOEV’s Market Performance

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a -10.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.73% drop in the past month, and a -55.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.52% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.93% for GOEV stock, with a simple moving average of -69.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOEV reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GOEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GOEV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

GOEV Trading at -33.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares sank -11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5993. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -55.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from Ruiz Hector M., who sale 3,380 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Apr 03. After this action, Ruiz Hector M. now owns 287,531 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $2,197 using the latest closing price.

MURTHY RAMESH, the SVP and CAO of Canoo Inc., sale 3,250 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that MURTHY RAMESH is holding 288,965 shares at $2,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -216.60, with -110.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.