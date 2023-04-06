Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is $3.56, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for CANO is 170.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CANO on April 06, 2023 was 8.76M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CANO) stock’s latest price update

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that CVS Won’t Comment on Report It’s Abandoning Purchase of Cano Health

CANO’s Market Performance

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has seen a 15.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.61% decline in the past month and a 12.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.16% for CANO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.74% for CANO stock, with a simple moving average of -64.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CANO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CANO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.25 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CANO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CANO Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.60%, as shares sank -13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO rose by +15.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1730. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cano Health Inc. stands at -7.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.91. Equity return is now at value -56.90, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cano Health Inc. (CANO), the company’s capital structure generated 474.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 62.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 462.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.