Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock Sees a-1.18 Decrease

The stock of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has gone down by -3.01% for the week, with a -4.74% drop in the past month and a 11.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.20% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.75% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 0.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is above average at 150.30x. The 36-month beta value for CCJ is also noteworthy at 0.95.

The public float for CCJ is 431.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. The average trading volume of CCJ on April 06, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 25.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.24. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.