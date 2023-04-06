Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BFH stock has gone down by -7.32%, with a monthly decline of -27.08% and a quarterly plunge of -32.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.76% for BFH stock, with a simple moving average of -27.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) Right Now?

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BFH is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BFH is $43.18, which is $17.22 above the current price. The public float for BFH is 49.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFH on April 06, 2023 was 955.25K shares.

BFH) stock’s latest price update

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH)’s stock price has decreased by -5.27 compared to its previous closing price of 28.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BFH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BFH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $35 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFH reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for BFH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BFH, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

BFH Trading at -24.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -22.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH fell by -7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.95. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. saw -27.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from THERIAULT TIMOTHY J, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $39.56 back on Aug 08. After this action, THERIAULT TIMOTHY J now owns 14,539 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $98,904 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH), the company’s capital structure generated 359.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.22. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.