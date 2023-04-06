Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Black Knight Inc. (BKI) by analysts is $65.40, which is $11.4 above the current market price. The public float for BKI is 150.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BKI was 1.27M shares.

BKI) stock’s latest price update

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 57.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

BKI’s Market Performance

BKI’s stock has risen by 1.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.13% and a quarterly drop of -7.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Black Knight Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.95% for BKI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BKI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $65 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKI reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for BKI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BKI, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

BKI Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.07. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.98 for the present operating margin

+19.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +29.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Black Knight Inc. (BKI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 45.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.