Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA)’s stock price has increased by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 6.97. but the company has seen a -0.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Spanish Lender BBVA Offers to Buy Out Rest of Garanti in Bet on Turkey

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) by analysts is $8.50, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for BBVA is 5.88B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BBVA was 1.67M shares.

BBVA’s Market Performance

BBVA stock saw a decrease of -0.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.45% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.37% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 25.10% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at -2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 17.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stands at +13.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 365.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.52. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.