Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is 50.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is $1238.29, which is $36.37 above the current market price. The public float for BIDU is 280.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On April 06, 2023, BIDU’s average trading volume was 3.95M shares.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU)’s stock price has decreased by -2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 148.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that Baidu’s ChatGPT Rival Launches to Mixed Reviews

BIDU’s Market Performance

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has experienced a -8.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.33% rise in the past month, and a 9.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for BIDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for BIDU stock, with a simple moving average of 12.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BIDU, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

BIDU Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU fell by -8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.39. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+48.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 23.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.