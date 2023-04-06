Assessing the Risk and Potential of MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (MNSO) Stock

The stock of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has seen a -2.90% decrease in the past week, with a -10.93% drop in the past month, and a 43.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for MNSO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.16% for MNSO stock, with a simple moving average of 66.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Right Now?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MNSO is $118.15, which is $4.54 above the current market price. The public float for MNSO is 299.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume for MNSO on April 06, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO)’s stock price has increased by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 16.88. However, the company has seen a -2.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNSO

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MNSO, setting the target price at $25.20 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MNSO Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.56. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 57.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.92. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.56. Total debt to assets is 5.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.