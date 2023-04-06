Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 18.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is above average at 14.92x,

The public float for ARCC is 535.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARCC on April 06, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

ARCC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has seen a 0.28% increase in the past week, with a -6.67% drop in the past month, and a -5.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for ARCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for ARCC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for ARCC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ARCC, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

ARCC Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.79. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from ROLL PENELOPE F, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $17.44 back on Mar 16. After this action, ROLL PENELOPE F now owns 60,500 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $52,320 using the latest closing price.

ROLL PENELOPE F, the Chief Financial Officer of Ares Capital Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that ROLL PENELOPE F is holding 57,500 shares at $52,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.