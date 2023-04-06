Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 10.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Right Now?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AM is at 2.30.

The public float for AM is 321.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume for AM on April 06, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

AM’s Market Performance

AM’s stock has seen a 2.24% increase for the week, with a -0.76% drop in the past month and a -3.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for Antero Midstream Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.17% for AM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Sell” to AM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

AM Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw -2.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from KEYTE DAVID H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.01 back on Mar 15. After this action, KEYTE DAVID H now owns 79,373 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $100,100 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 242,868 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 0 shares at $2,547,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.