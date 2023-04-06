Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Unilever PLC (UL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is above average at 16.38x. The 36-month beta value for UL is also noteworthy at 0.43.

The public float for UL is 2.52B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of UL on April 06, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

UL) stock’s latest price update

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has increased by 0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 52.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

UL’s Market Performance

UL’s stock has risen by 3.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.53% and a quarterly rise of 4.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.95% for Unilever PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.41% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 10.95% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.81. In addition, Unilever PLC saw 5.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Unilever PLC (UL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.