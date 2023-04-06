Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is above average at 22.55x. The 36-month beta value for SMTC is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SMTC is 63.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.11% of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on April 06, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

SMTC) stock’s latest price update

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 21.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -33.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that Semtech Confirms Talks With Sierra Wireless on Possible Purchase

SMTC’s Market Performance

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has seen a -33.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.86% decline in the past month and a -26.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for SMTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.39% for SMTC stock, with a simple moving average of -40.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $52 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SMTC, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

SMTC Trading at -30.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -30.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC fell by -33.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.73. In addition, Semtech Corporation saw -25.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Silberstein Asaf, who sale 1,971 shares at the price of $62.60 back on Jun 07. After this action, Silberstein Asaf now owns 59,000 shares of Semtech Corporation, valued at $123,385 using the latest closing price.

WILSON JOHN MICHAEL, the EVP of Semtech Corporation, sale 9,000 shares at $62.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that WILSON JOHN MICHAEL is holding 16,385 shares at $560,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.02 for the present operating margin

+63.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corporation stands at +8.11. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.