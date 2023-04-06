Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

The 36-month beta value for RDFN is also noteworthy at 2.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RDFN is $7.25, which is -$1.18 below than the current price. The public float for RDFN is 104.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.27% of that float. The average trading volume of RDFN on April 06, 2023 was 4.17M shares.

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s stock price has increased by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 8.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/09/22 that Redfin Shuts Home-Flipping Business, Lays Off 13% of Staff

RDFN’s Market Performance

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has seen a 5.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.62% gain in the past month and a 88.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.80% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for RDFN stock, with a simple moving average of 20.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN reach a price target of $5.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RDFN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

RDFN Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares surge +21.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 102.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Kappus Anthony Ray, who sale 3,110 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Mar 02. After this action, Kappus Anthony Ray now owns 16,242 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $21,739 using the latest closing price.

Kappus Anthony Ray, the Chief Legal Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 795 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Kappus Anthony Ray is holding 13,134 shares at $6,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -219.40, with -16.90 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.