Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) is above average at 9.05x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PNT is $15.89, which is $8.77 above than the current price. The public float for PNT is 89.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.49% of that float. The average trading volume of PNT on April 06, 2023 was 588.69K shares.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT)’s stock price has increased by 4.86 compared to its previous closing price of 6.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PNT’s Market Performance

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has experienced a 5.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.53% drop in the past month, and a 3.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.39% for PNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.29% for PNT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PNT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PNT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

PNT Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNT rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. saw 0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNT starting from MCCANN JOE A., who purchase 2,160 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCCANN JOE A. now owns 3,616,313 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., valued at $14,342 using the latest closing price.

Malik Rajesh, the Director of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., purchase 3,700 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Malik Rajesh is holding 3,700 shares at $24,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.40 for the present operating margin

+99.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stands at +43.38. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 28.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

In summary, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.