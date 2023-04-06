Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is above average at 10.56x. The 36-month beta value for JPM is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JPM is $153.83, which is $28.88 above than the current price. The public float for JPM is 2.91B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume of JPM on April 06, 2023 was 13.53M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 128.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/31/23 that Google Co-Founder, Other Billionaires Subpoenaed in Suit Over JPMorgan’s Epstein Ties

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM’s stock has fallen by -1.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.94% and a quarterly drop of -6.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for JPM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $155 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JPM reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for JPM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to JPM, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

JPM Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.15. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw -4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from HOBSON MELLODY L, who purchase 375 shares at the price of $134.53 back on Jan 19. After this action, HOBSON MELLODY L now owns 22,040 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $50,448 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 23,148 shares at $140.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 48,311 shares at $3,247,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.