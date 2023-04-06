Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is above average at 9.73x. The 36-month beta value for BXP is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BXP is $67.50, which is $15.58 above than the current price. The public float for BXP is 156.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. The average trading volume of BXP on April 06, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 52.83. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/09/21 that 8 Stocks to Play a Return to the Office—When It Comes

BXP’s Market Performance

BXP’s stock has fallen by -1.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.00% and a quarterly drop of -21.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.91% for Boston Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for BXP stock, with a simple moving average of -29.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXP reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for BXP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BXP, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

BXP Trading at -17.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.05. In addition, Boston Properties Inc. saw -22.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from LUSTIG MATTHEW J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $52.92 back on Mar 15. After this action, LUSTIG MATTHEW J now owns 10,000 shares of Boston Properties Inc., valued at $529,200 using the latest closing price.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the Senior EVP of Boston Properties Inc., sale 22,472 shares at $89.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that RITCHEY RAYMOND A is holding 0 shares at $2,021,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.03 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Properties Inc. stands at +27.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Properties Inc. (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 239.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.53. Total debt to assets is 60.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.