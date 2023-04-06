Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMLX is $50.50, which is $21.58 above the current price. The public float for AMLX is 49.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMLX on April 06, 2023 was 951.51K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMLX) stock’s latest price update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has increased by 3.99 compared to its previous closing price of 27.81. However, the company has seen a 4.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/22 that Amylyx Prices Newly Approved ALS Drug at $12,500 a Month

AMLX’s Market Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has experienced a 4.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.89% drop in the past month, and a -18.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.19% for AMLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.62% for AMLX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMLX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for AMLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AMLX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

AMLX Trading at -14.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.13. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -21.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Morningside Venture Investment, who sale 29,048 shares at the price of $30.45 back on Mar 29. After this action, Morningside Venture Investment now owns 6,997,302 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $884,512 using the latest closing price.

Morningside Venture Investment, the 10% Owner of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $30.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Morningside Venture Investment is holding 7,026,350 shares at $3,037,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-905.72 for the present operating margin

+84.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -892.38. The total capital return value is set at -92.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -74.00 for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 70.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.