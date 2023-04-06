American Express Company (AXP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXP is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AXP is $185.18, which is $25.97 above the current price. The public float for AXP is 741.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXP on April 06, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 162.56. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that AmEx CEO Says the Business Is ‘Firing on All Cylinders’

AXP’s Market Performance

American Express Company (AXP) has experienced a -1.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.12% drop in the past month, and a 7.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for AXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for AXP stock, with a simple moving average of 4.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $180 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $186. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Underweight” to AXP, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

AXP Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.29. In addition, American Express Company saw 9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Grosfield Howard, who sale 5,456 shares at the price of $174.52 back on Mar 08. After this action, Grosfield Howard now owns 7,045 shares of American Express Company, valued at $952,187 using the latest closing price.

Herena Monique, the Chief Colleague Experience Off of American Express Company, sale 15,217 shares at $173.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Herena Monique is holding 13,712 shares at $2,635,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +13.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Company (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 177.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.99. Total debt to assets is 19.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Express Company (AXP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.