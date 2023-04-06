American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.91 compared to its previous closing price of 14.16. however, the company has experienced a -3.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/27/23 that Delta passenger arrested for exiting the plane on the emergency slide just before LAX takeoff

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Right Now?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 126.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) by analysts is $17.62, which is $3.23 above the current market price. The public float for AAL is 642.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.12% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of AAL was 24.28M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL’s stock has seen a -3.21% decrease for the week, with a -15.10% drop in the past month and a 2.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for American Airlines Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.87% for AAL stock, with a simple moving average of -2.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAL, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AAL Trading at -10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -16.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.31. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from Raja Vasu, who sale 9,954 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Mar 13. After this action, Raja Vasu now owns 78,210 shares of American Airlines Group Inc., valued at $150,007 using the latest closing price.

Seymour David, the EVP Chief Operating Officer of American Airlines Group Inc., sale 74,614 shares at $16.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Seymour David is holding 398,371 shares at $1,195,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.