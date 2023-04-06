AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APE is $2.26, which is $0.55 above the current price. The public float for APE is 936.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APE on April 06, 2023 was 28.85M shares.

APE) stock’s latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE)’s stock price has increased by 1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APE’s Market Performance

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has experienced a 17.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.84% drop in the past month, and a 28.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.06% for APE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.51% for APE stock, with a simple moving average of -25.46% for the last 200 days.

APE Trading at -13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE rose by +17.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5030. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 21.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APE starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 7,885,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Apr 03. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 0 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $15,641,450 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 48,000,579 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 179,231,928 shares at $72,480,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.