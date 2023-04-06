AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC)’s stock price has increased by 3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 3.91. but the company has seen a -19.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Movie-Theater Industry Pain Intensifies Even as Pandemic Eases

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AMC is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMC is $2.26, which is -$1.79 below the current market price. The public float for AMC is 516.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.63% of that float. The average trading volume for AMC on April 06, 2023 was 36.86M shares.

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC stock saw a decrease of -19.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -32.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.93% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.10% for AMC stock, with a simple moving average of -43.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.60 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMC reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for AMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMC, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

AMC Trading at -25.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -30.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -19.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 7,885,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Apr 03. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 0 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $15,641,450 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 48,000,579 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 179,231,928 shares at $72,480,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with -10.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.