Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) by analysts is $3.58, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 4.41B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ABEV was 25.17M shares.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABEV’s Market Performance

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has seen a -1.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.73% gain in the past month and a 8.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for ABEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.70% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of 1.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABEV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at 8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.05. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ambev S.A. (ABEV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.