Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is 23.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOOGL is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is $124.76, which is $20.69 above the current market price. The public float for GOOGL is 5.94B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On April 06, 2023, GOOGL’s average trading volume was 39.87M shares.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 104.72. However, the company has seen a 3.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/31/23 that Why AI Poses ‘a Real Risk’ to Google’s Search Revenue

GOOGL’s Market Performance

GOOGL’s stock has risen by 3.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.30% and a quarterly rise of 18.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Alphabet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.50% for GOOGL stock, with a simple moving average of 3.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOGL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOOGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOGL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $130 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOGL reach a price target of $123. The rating they have provided for GOOGL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GOOGL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

GOOGL Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOGL rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.48. In addition, Alphabet Inc. saw 18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOGL starting from O’Toole Amie Thuener, who sale 645 shares at the price of $104.91 back on Apr 04. After this action, O’Toole Amie Thuener now owns 25,734 shares of Alphabet Inc., valued at $67,667 using the latest closing price.

RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR, the Senior Vice President of Alphabet Inc., sale 32,379 shares at $103.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR is holding 76,580 shares at $3,349,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc. stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 16.70 for asset returns.

Based on Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.