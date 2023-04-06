Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 104.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) by analysts is $12.59, which is -$1.75 below the current market price. The public float for AGI is 391.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of AGI was 3.64M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AGI) stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has increased by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 12.89. However, the company has experienced a 6.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI’s stock has risen by 6.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.35% and a quarterly rise of 19.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Alamos Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.39% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 44.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AGI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

AGI Trading at 18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +30.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.49. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 28.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.