AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGCO is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGCO is $153.10, which is $35.6 above the current price. The public float for AGCO is 61.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGCO on April 06, 2023 was 687.41K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AGCO) stock’s latest price update

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.76 compared to its previous closing price of 126.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/11/22 that Deere Invests Billions in Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO’s stock has fallen by -8.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.87% and a quarterly drop of -12.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for AGCO Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.15% for AGCO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $135 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGCO reach a price target of $174, previously predicting the price at $143. The rating they have provided for AGCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AGCO, setting the target price at $156 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

AGCO Trading at -11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.50. In addition, AGCO Corporation saw -13.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi, who sale 744 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Feb 23. After this action, Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi now owns 26,867 shares of AGCO Corporation, valued at $104,688 using the latest closing price.

LONG LARA THRUSH, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of AGCO Corporation, sale 1,623 shares at $138.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that LONG LARA THRUSH is holding 782 shares at $225,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+23.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corporation stands at +7.03. The total capital return value is set at 24.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on AGCO Corporation (AGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 16.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.