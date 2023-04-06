Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a -27.16% decrease in the past week, with a -12.39% drop in the past month, and a 53.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.03% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.47% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 27.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AEHR is $45.00, which is $17.43 above the current price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on April 06, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has decreased by -8.13 compared to its previous closing price of 30.01. but the company has seen a -27.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AEHR Trading at -18.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -18.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -27.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +259.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.51. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 37.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from Erickson Gayn, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Erickson Gayn now owns 569,064 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

SPINK KENNETH B., the VP of Finance and CFO of Aehr Test Systems, sale 25,000 shares at $35.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that SPINK KENNETH B. is holding 99,880 shares at $880,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.69. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.