10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TXG is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TXG is $53.73, which is $1.59 above than the current price. The public float for TXG is 90.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. The average trading volume of TXG on April 06, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

TXG) stock’s latest price update

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.98 compared to its previous closing price of 54.01. However, the company has seen a 1.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/22 that Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG’s stock has risen by 1.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.43% and a quarterly rise of 41.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.25% for 10x Genomics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for TXG stock, with a simple moving average of 29.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $65 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TXG, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

TXG Trading at 6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.87. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw 40.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $48.88 back on Mar 14. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 863,405 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $97,756 using the latest closing price.

Saxonov Serge, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 1,941 shares at $47.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Saxonov Serge is holding 909,715 shares at $92,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at -18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -20.90, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In summary, 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.