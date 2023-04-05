Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for Z is $49.68, which is $6.68 above the current price. The public float for Z is 150.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of Z on April 05, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

Z) stock’s latest price update

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z)’s stock price has decreased by -1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 44.75. However, the company has seen a 3.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Zillow Stock Is Upgraded on Expected Return of Housing Growth

Z’s Market Performance

Z’s stock has risen by 3.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.72% and a quarterly rise of 30.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for Zillow Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.02% for Z stock, with a simple moving average of 20.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

Z Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.02. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 36.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Samuelson Errol G, who sale 4,185 shares at the price of $42.95 back on Mar 27. After this action, Samuelson Errol G now owns 162,165 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $179,732 using the latest closing price.

Wacksman Jeremy, the Chief Operating Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 15,492 shares at $46.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Wacksman Jeremy is holding 26,166 shares at $727,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34.

Based on Zillow Group Inc. (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.