What Recent Market Trends Mean for Nuburu Inc.’s (BURU) Stock

In the past week, BURU stock has gone up by 28.08%, with a monthly decline of -8.10% and a quarterly plunge of -45.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.38% for Nuburu Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.94% for BURU stock, with a simple moving average of -44.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) is 9.01x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BURU is 4.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On April 05, 2023, BURU’s average trading volume was 102.96K shares.

BURU) stock’s latest price update

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU)’s stock price has increased by 79.41 compared to its previous closing price of 2.72. However, the company has experienced a 28.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BURU Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.46%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU rose by +45.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Nuburu Inc. saw -41.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.