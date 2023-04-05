Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27.

The public float for WBS is 172.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBS on April 05, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WBS) stock’s latest price update

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 38.58. However, the company has seen a -4.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS’s stock has fallen by -4.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.21% and a quarterly drop of -19.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.54% for Webster Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.63% for WBS stock, with a simple moving average of -21.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $56 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to WBS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

WBS Trading at -21.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -24.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.04. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $47.35 back on Sep 08. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 132,910 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $947,039 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $46.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 152,910 shares at $371,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.