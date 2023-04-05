Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAFD is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WAFD is $39.33, which is $12.07 above the current price. The public float for WAFD is 64.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAFD on April 05, 2023 was 815.93K shares.

WAFD) stock’s latest price update

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD)’s stock price has increased by 0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 29.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WAFD’s Market Performance

WAFD’s stock has fallen by -1.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.14% and a quarterly drop of -10.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.57% for Washington Federal Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.69% for WAFD stock, with a simple moving average of -10.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAFD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WAFD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAFD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $43 based on the research report published on March 15th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAFD reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for WAFD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WAFD, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

WAFD Trading at -11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFD fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.86. In addition, Washington Federal Inc. saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAFD starting from BEARDALL BRENT J, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $30.20 back on Mar 13. After this action, BEARDALL BRENT J now owns 28,894 shares of Washington Federal Inc., valued at $48,320 using the latest closing price.

TALBOT RANDALL H, the Director of Washington Federal Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $31.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that TALBOT RANDALL H is holding 51,879 shares at $108,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Washington Federal Inc. stands at +32.21. The total capital return value is set at 7.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD), the company’s capital structure generated 94.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.63. Total debt to assets is 10.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.