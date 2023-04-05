Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Stock Records 4.68% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has seen a -10.52% decrease in the past week, with a -29.54% drop in the past month, and a 4.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for VTYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.16% for VTYX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is $57.25, which is $26.36 above the current market price. The public float for VTYX is 54.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTYX on April 05, 2023 was 805.41K shares.

VTYX) stock’s latest price update

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX)’s stock price has decreased by -5.59 compared to its previous closing price of 32.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $77 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTYX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for VTYX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to VTYX, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

VTYX Trading at -23.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -29.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.64. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. saw -5.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from Gujrathi Sheila, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $33.73 back on Mar 30. After this action, Gujrathi Sheila now owns 0 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., valued at $3,373,240 using the latest closing price.

White William Richard, the Director of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., sale 33,353 shares at $35.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that White William Richard is holding 0 shares at $1,170,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -32.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.