Uxin Limited (UXIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)’s stock price has decreased by -8.44 compared to its previous closing price of 2.37. However, the company has experienced a -9.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UXIN is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UXIN is $413.57, which is $9.08 above the current price. The public float for UXIN is 39.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UXIN on April 05, 2023 was 180.02K shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Uxin Limited (UXIN) has seen a -9.96% decrease in the past week, with a -23.86% drop in the past month, and a -33.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.38% for UXIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.73% for UXIN stock, with a simple moving average of -51.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at -22.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares sank -24.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -13.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -24.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.29 for the present operating margin

+2.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -8.75. Equity return is now at value -113.40, with 146.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.