Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 16.77. however, the company has experienced a 0.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/21 that Utz Brands Stock Is Tumbling. Higher Costs Are Hitting the Snack Maker’s Outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.82.

The average price predicted for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) by analysts is $19.63, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for UTZ is 64.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.60% of that float. On April 05, 2023, the average trading volume of UTZ was 448.79K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ’s stock has seen a 0.76% increase for the week, with a -1.04% drop in the past month and a 5.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for Utz Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for UTZ stock, with a simple moving average of 5.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTZ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for UTZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to UTZ, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

UTZ Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.72. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw 8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from CC Collier Holdings, LLC, who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $16.66 back on Mar 17. After this action, CC Collier Holdings, LLC now owns 3,648,380 shares of Utz Brands Inc., valued at $24,990,000 using the latest closing price.

Chu Chinh, the 10% Owner of Utz Brands Inc., sale 1,500,000 shares at $16.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Chu Chinh is holding 3,648,380 shares at $24,990,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.